Business networking takes flight at Brooks

The birds are back in town and the Allan Brooks Nature Centre invites the business community to get closer to the raptors.

ABNC will mark its second Raptor Week by hosting Business After 5 Tuesday.

“The event will include a special flight demonstration and introduce ABNC’s partnership with The Raptors of Duncan,” said Christine Taylor, communications co-ordinator.

“Those in attendance will get a taste of the unforgettable and experience the thrill of being enraptured by the raptors.”

All Greater Vernon Chamber of Commerce and Downtown Vernon Association members are invited to the Business After 5 networking event.

“We’re excited to host the business community and The Raptors once again at the nature centre,” said Aaron Deans, executive director.

Business After 5 is from 5 to 7 p.m.

More information about Raptor Weeks and ABNC memberships can be found at www.abnc.ca. Tickets are now available online for Raptor Weeks taking place Aug. 16 to 20 and Sept. 20 to 24.

Raptor flight demonstrations are a 30 to 40-minute experience that will be presented daily at 11:30 a.m. during Raptors Weeks where owls, falcons, hawks and more fly right over your head from your seat in the grasslands.