Cloverdale helps college

Tammy Gurr (left) and Kevin Pidduck, with Cloverdale Paint, make a presentation to Kathy Butler, with the Okanagan College Foundation.

A donation from a national paint and coatings manufacturer with B.C. roots will be brightening Okanagan College campuses for years to come.

Cloverdale Paint has pledged $50,000 worth of product to assist the college in beautifying classrooms, labs, shops, and student spaces across its four campuses over the next five years.

“Cloverdale Paint is a B.C.-based, family owned business that was founded in 1933,” said Dave Chaulk, Cloverdale’s vice-president of branch operations.

“We are proud to support health care and education in the markets that we serve, and Okanagan College is an important facility for the community.”

The first canvas for the donated paint will be the college’s new trades facilities in Kelowna, which opened to students in April. The college is currently putting the finishing touches on the new three-storey complex, as part of the $33 million, 10,000-square-metre renovation and expansion project in anticipation of an official grand opening this fall. Cloverdale’s donation has been directed to the $7-million Bright Horizons fundraising campaign for the building, although the product will support the College in enhancing numerous other spaces.

Colour palette aside, green is the theme the college has kept in mind throughout the renovated and expansion project, as part of its institutional commitment to sustainability.

“Sustainability is one of our core values,” said Jim Hamilton, Okanagan College president.

“This generous gift from Cloverdale Paint supports our commitment to providing learning and work spaces that are healthy for our college community and for the environment.”

The Cloverdale credit gives the College access to ultra-low VOC (volatile organic compound) and environmentally friendly coatings that will help keep classrooms, shops, study and work spaces as healthy as they are environmentally-friendly.