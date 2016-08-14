Local mortgage broker named as Young Gun

Daryl Eyjolfson, of Vernon’s Dominion Lending Centres White House Mortgages, has been included in the Canadian Mortgage Professional 2016 Young Guns list.

A North Okanagan mortgage professional has just been recognized on a list of the industry’s 50 most promising individuals in the country.

Daryl Eyjolfson, of Vernon’s Dominion Lending Centres White House Mortgages, has been included in the Canadian Mortgage Professional 2016 Young Guns list, which recognizes industry professionals under the age of 35.

The list was compiled from a pool of nominations from around the country, which were then narrowed down by the publication to just 50 of the industry’s most promising up and coming professionals.

CMP’s annual Young Guns list offers an glimpse into the industry as it stands today and what it may be in the future.

“Despite all being under 35, many of the brokers on this list have more than a decade in the mortgage business under their belts,” said Ryan Smith, executive editor for special features at CMP.

“As such, they have strong opinions on where the industry is headed and what changes need to be made to ensure the continued credibility and legitimacy of the mortgage business.”

In the report, the 2016 Young Guns offer their thoughts on how the business needs to evolve to meet the needs of today’s buyers.

Canadian Mortgage Professional, published by Key Media International, distributes more than 10,000 copies every month.