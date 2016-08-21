Okanagan Spirits rolls out the Laird of Fintry annual lottery

The lottery has started for Laird of Fintry single malt whisky.

Okanagan Spirits Craft Distillery has launched its 2016 Laird of Fintry single malt whisky lottery.

Produced in small batches using 100 per cent B.C. malted barley, the Laird of Fintry is released only once a year by lottery due to its high demand and limited quantity.

“Since its release in 2013, the single malt whisky has found itself shipped across Canada, the U.S. and taken home by winners across the globe,” said Tyler Dyck, chief executive officer.

About 1,500 bottles will be released this year and the lottery could reach more than 8,000 entrants.

The 2016 lottery will be open until Sept. 30.

It is free to sign-up and can be done by visiting the distillery in Vernon or by signing up at okanaganspirits.com/lottery

A bottle of The Laird of Fintry retails at $75.

The draw will take place Oct. 6 and winners will be notified directly from the distillery by either e-mail or telephone.

“Currently, the only way to taste the Laird is by the dram at the Kelowna and Vernon distilleries’ Barrel Room Patio and Lounge,” said Dyck.

Okanagan Spirits uses a replica label of the original Laird of Fintry Single Malt Whisky.

In turn for the label, the distillery supports the Friends of Fintry Provincial Park Society with an annual donation to help maintain the original property of the laird, James Cameron Dun-Waters.