Downtown Vernon bustling

A number of construction projects are underway in downtown Vernon, including The Hamlets.

Growth is taking place in downtown Vernon.

A number of construction projects are taking place in the community’s central core and the hope is they will draw more residents to live there and visit.

“Additions to downtown include the Hamlets at Vernon on 29th Avenue, the NONA Clubhouse on 28th Avenue, and a major overhaul to the former Bank of Montreal building on 30th and renovations to Monashee’s Liquor Store,” said Lara Konkin, Downtown Vernon Association executive director.

“Okanagan Spring Brewery is adding to their building and there is a new building for office space going up on 32nd Avenue. We also saw the addition of many new businesses downtown throughout 2016 and several more opening this fall.”

Summer also been a busy season for special events downtown.

“Even though Civic Sounds had its bumpy start with the rough weather, there was great turn out with more than a thousand people attending week after week,” said Konkin.

“Jammin’ in Justice concerts were always very packed during the lunch hour on Wednesdays and varied a variety of artists from more kids orientated to bands. “

New this year was the monthly Curbside Night Market, which brought more than 1,500 people downtown to explore local shops, artisans, food and a live band at every market.

The Sunshine Festival was also very successful, hosting almost 150 vendors and more than 10,000 people.

“As we are wrapping up the summer, we are preparing for a busy fall season,” said Konkin.

“We are planning events like Parking Day Sept. 16, a fall food promotion for restaurants, the Halloween treat trail and of course the Christmas Light Up.”