  • Connect with Us

Business

Home Depot raises funds

Home Depot is raising funds for the Vernon First Nations Friendship Centre. - dykstrawalker.com photo
Home Depot is raising funds for the Vernon First Nations Friendship Centre.
— image credit: dykstrawalker.com photo
  • by  Staff Writer - Vernon Morning Star
  • posted Sep 4, 2016 at 6:00 AM

Home Depot Canada’s Vernon store has launched its Orange Door fundraising campaign, with 100 per cent of funds going to the Vernon First Nations Friendship Centre.

Customers shopping at the store can donate $2 at the checkout in exchange for an orange paper door. All donations will stay in the community to help Vernon First Nations Friendship Centre provide youth-centered services that encourage and support healthy lifestyle choices.

“Youth homelessness is one of the most urgent social issues in Canada today. Together with our community we’re building a brighter future for young people across Canada – one orange door at a time,” said Jeff Kinnaird,Home Depot Canada president.

The campaign runs from until Oct. 9. The 10 stores that raise the most money by the end of the campaign will have their donations matched by Home Depot Canada.

 

We encourage an open exchange of ideas on this story's topic, but we ask you to follow our guidelines for respecting community standards. Personal attacks, inappropriate language, and off-topic comments may be removed, and comment privileges revoked, per our Terms of Use. Please see our FAQ if you have questions or concerns about using Facebook to comment.

Related Stories

You might like ...

Community Events, September 2016

Add an Event