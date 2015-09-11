Home Depot raises funds

Home Depot Canada’s Vernon store has launched its Orange Door fundraising campaign, with 100 per cent of funds going to the Vernon First Nations Friendship Centre.

Customers shopping at the store can donate $2 at the checkout in exchange for an orange paper door. All donations will stay in the community to help Vernon First Nations Friendship Centre provide youth-centered services that encourage and support healthy lifestyle choices.

“Youth homelessness is one of the most urgent social issues in Canada today. Together with our community we’re building a brighter future for young people across Canada – one orange door at a time,” said Jeff Kinnaird,Home Depot Canada president.

The campaign runs from until Oct. 9. The 10 stores that raise the most money by the end of the campaign will have their donations matched by Home Depot Canada.