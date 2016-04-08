BX Press captures gold

The BX Press recently won gold for its Prospector cider at the Northwest Wine Summit in Oregon.

The hardware keeps rolling in.

“Formal recognition is both gratifying and humbling as we are just farmers having some fun with our apples,” said Melissa Dobernigg, who runs BX Press with her husband Dave.

And this is just the latest honour.

The Dufferin cider won gold at the Canadian Brewing Awards, while Prospector took a silver at the Great Lakes International Cider and Perry Competition, and Hostler captured a bronze at GLINTCAP.

“The medals are encouraging evidence that the seasonal, wine-making model that we follow for crafting our cider is worthwhile,” said Melissa.

“With our ciders continually running out of supply we are frequently asked, ‘when is the next batch?’Sometimes people have a hard time understanding that it takes a full year to make. We are very choosy about the apple varieties that are used, we grow them all ourselves, and we give the cider the time it needs to become more complex and nuanced over the winter before bottling.”