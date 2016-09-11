Real estate sales remain steady

Residential sales in the Okanagan-Shuswap were at 1,020 in August, a 25.8 per cent increase over the same month in 2015.

The average price in August was $464,981, according to the Okanagan Mainline Real Estate Board.

The Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation reports there were 19 housing starts in August in Vernon compared to 14 during the same month in 2015.

Year-to-date, there have been 242 units constructed in Vernon.