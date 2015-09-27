Winter tourism on the agenda

Winter is just around the corner from a marketing perspective.

The Thompson-Okanagan Tourism Association is currently working on strategies to increase visitations during the winter.

“Our Wonder of Winter initiative is comprised of a variety of elements all designed to make sure our potential visitors consider the Thompson-Okanagan not just for summer sun and fun but return to us in the cozy snowy months,” said Glenn Mandziuk, TOTA president.

The initiative includes Remarkable Experiences, a Destination B.C. workshop and training program.

There are three separate workshop sessions over four days plus five hours of one-on-one training. Participants will be assisted in designing a winter offering that is truly remarkable; ensuring their website and social media is reaching intended markets; and how to encourage guests both during and after their experience to promote the experience on their own online social channels.

Wonder of Winter will also include print promotions as well as online video, blog and social media posts.

TOTA is also moving ahead with a product inventory survey.

“Over the coming weeks, we will be contacting communities to provide us with information on winter tourism products in their area to assist us in building a comprehensive inventory,” said Mandziuk.

“The sooner we have the information the sooner we can assist in getting it into our guests hands. This short survey will assist us in knowing more about where our winter products are located.”