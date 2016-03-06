  • Connect with Us

Rail trail garners support

Linsey (centre) and Jamie Johannson, of R.E. Postill and Sons, donate T-shirts to Okanagan Rail Trail volunteers. - Photo submitted
Linsey (centre) and Jamie Johannson, of R.E. Postill and Sons, donate T-shirts to Okanagan Rail Trail volunteers.
— image credit: Photo submitted
  • by  Staff Writer - Vernon Morning Star
  • posted Sep 11, 2016 at 6:00 AM

Okanagan Rail Trail ambassadors from Vernon to Kelowna will be dressed in bright new T-shirts thanks to R.E.Postill and Sons of Coldstream.

The ambassadors support community fundraising for trail development at events throughout the community.

R.E. Postill and Sons is just the latest business to get behind the campaign.

“We are very happy to be able to support such a worthy cause like the Okanagan Rail Trail,” said Linsey and Jamie Johannson, company owners.

“The trail will be something everyone will be able to enjoy for multiple generations to come. R.E. Postill and Sons has always been a big community supporter and we are honoured to be a part of this legacy.”

The shirts were supplied by Diana’s Monogramming.

For more information on how to support the Okanagan Rail Trail campaign, go to okanaganrailtrail.ca

 

