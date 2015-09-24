Chamber urges support for businesses during road work

Currently, the City of Vernon is replacing sewer, water, and storm lines, as well as resurfacing 30th Street between 25th and 30th avenues.

The Greater Vernon Chamber of Commerce is urging residents and its members to support businesses impacted by road construction.

“Maintaining and improving local infrastructure is critically important for the region but so is having a strong and active local economy,” said Dan Rogers, chamber general manager.

“The key is finding balance as to how and when construction projects take place. There has to be consideration given to those businesses impacted by reduced access.”

According to Rogers, residents can play an active role.

“You can help by continuing to support the local businesses during construction,” he said.

“You may have to walk a bit further but the effort will be appreciated. Drop by, do a little shopping and let them know how much you value their services.”