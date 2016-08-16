KPMG Top 20 Under 40 awards young entrepreneurs and business professionals

Tracy Cobb-Reeves (left), Greater Vernon Chamber of Commerce president, discusses the benefits of the Top 20 Under 40 awards with Murray Smith, KPMG; Leigha Horsfield, Community Future North Okanagan; and Kevin Poole, City of Vernon.

A spotlight is being shone on the North Okanagan’s rising stars of business.

The Greater Vernon Chamber of Commerce is teaming up with KPMG LLP to bring the second annual Top 20 Under 40. This year, the awards have been expanded to cover the entire North Okanagan and will also include a Rising Stars element.

The community is invited to nominate young professionals under the age of 40 who are making their mark through business success and community involvement. Nominations are now being accepted but only until Sept. 2.

The program will also recognize up to five Rising Stars, those who are under the age of 30 and have already made an impact in business.

“The region is fortunate to have many young professionals and entrepreneurs who are rapidly becoming our next leaders and it’s important for us as a community to recognize and foster their development,” said Murray Smith, partner with KPMG’s office in Vernon. The awards also serve as inspiration for youth, said Smith.

Starting Sept. 20, recipients will be announced over the course of four weeks and will be featured online and in The Morning Star. The recipients will also be honoured at a special recognition event on Oct. 20 during Small Business Week, where the Rising Stars will also be announced.

“Recognizing some of the talented young professionals in the region has multiple benefits,” said Tracy Cobb-Reeves, GVCC president. “It’s important for our community to know the caliber of talent we have and what they are doing to sustain and grow our region. It can also encourage investment and attract other talented professionals to our community.”

Nominees can be entrepreneurs, executives, managers, or professionals in public, private, or not-for-profit sectors. To nominate someone visit: 20under40vernon.ca.

Community Futures North Okanagan is pleased to see these top young professionals earning the recognitions they deserve.

“It contributes to the vibrancy and diversity of our community,” said Leigha Horsfield, CFNO business services manager, who assists a number of young professionals in starting or building their careers.

From an economic point of view there is also benefit to highlighting these up and coming individuals, according to the City of Vernon’s manager of economic development and tourism, Kevin Poole.

“The community give back that all these individuals are involved in is phenomenal,” said Poole.