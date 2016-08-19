Lumby's Cedar Bridge School expanding

A capital campaign underway at Cedar Bridge School aims to expand the space at the school and an anonymous donor will match donations through September up to $50,000.

Lumby’s Cedar Bridge School is building support to expand classroom space to meet a growing demand for alternative education.

Cedar Bridge brings education inspired by Waldorf principles to the North Okanagan. In the past two years, enrolment has doubled, leaving no room in the existing building to house the students. Hence, the capital campaign to expand.

And now residents are encouraged to contribute as an anonymous donor has offered to match donations to the campaign received between Aug. 1 and the end of September up to a maximum of $50,000.

“We are very excited about this generous offer and the opportunity to fund our recently launched capital campaign to expand the school classroom space. We hope to get the word out to supporters of our school about this amazing matching donation offer,” said Roxanne Brierley, campaign chairperson.

“Cedar Bridge School, due to its location by a forest, connection to a farm and a curriculum inspired by Waldorf education, offers a very unique experience for students. It has taken many years of commitment, financial support, as well as many volunteer hours from the founding teachers and families to build the school to its current size.”

With enrolment doubling this past year and interest in the spring open houses, Brierley says it was time for the school to reach out to the community for involvement and support as it continues to grow.

“Those interested in supporting the capital campaign can help Cedar Bridge School on its way to providing a unique education from preschool to Grade 8 for many students, now and for years to come,” she said.

The school is hosting an open house Aug. 27 from 1 to 3 p.m. Those wishing to attend must RSVP with Andrea at 250-547-9212 or info@cedarbridgeschool.org.

For more information visit cedarbridgeschool.com