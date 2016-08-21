Predator Ridge going to the dogs

Predator Ridge is celebrating its 25th anniversary by going to the dogs. On Aug. 28, a pet-friendly golf tournament will be held which allows patrons to bring their furry friends.

The first ever pet-friendly golf tournament costs $49 and is free for members.

The day comes with a chance to win doggie prizes, treats, obstacles and has photo opportunities.

Regular tee-off times start at 1:15 p.m. for nine holes.

To sign up email bookings@predatorridge.com as space is limited and get involved with #predturns25.

Golf with your Dog Sundays is another dog-gone event that allows visitors to take their furry friends for a round of golf after 4 p.m.

“It’s so funny to see all these dogs at the registration,” said Ingrid Dilschneider, director of business development.

Guests can also have their dogs stay with them for $30, $5 of which will be donated to the BCSPCA.

Dilschneider is a dog lover and said they will be accepting all dogs.

“There’s no favourites here, we accept dogs from four pounds to 75 pounds.”

Predator Ridge is also hosting an adopt a pet day with the SPCA Aug. 31.

Meet animals up for adoption as well as learn more about the B.C. SPCA from 12 to 2 p.m.

Donations will be accepted to support the Vernon SPCA.