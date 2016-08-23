Enderby car show returns

The Friday Nite Lights car show is set for Enderby’s Cliff Avenue Friday evening.

Some classic cars are rolling into Enderby.

The second annual Friday Nite Lights car show takes place Friday on the recently revitalized Cliff Avenue.

“We are expecting 100 vehicles and we can accommodate up to 150,” said Sean Hamilton, organizer and Cam Jammers Car Club president.

The event, which is sponsored by Meyer Print Graphics, will include merchants’ displays, local restaurants and food vendors.

“People can come for dinner,” said Hamilton.

Entertainment will be provided by the Kristi Stafford Band, including members of The Keys.

“It’s good quality family entertainment,” said Hamilton.

Car parking starts at 4 p.m. and the event runs from 6 to 9 p.m.