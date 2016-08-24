Park hosts Paws for a Cause

The B.C. SPCA Paws for a Cause walk is Sept. 10 at BX Ranch Park.

Fighting animal cruelty is as easy as a walk in the park

The Scotiabank and B.C. SPCA Paws for a Cause will be held at BX Ranch Park Sept. 10, with registration at 9 a.m. and the walk starting at 10 a.m.

“This is the largest single event to raise funds to fight animal cruelty in B.C.,” said Krista Constantineau, B.C. SPCA manager of fundraising events.

“Our amazing supporters not only raise essential funds, the events are tons of fun for two-legged and four-legged participants.”

The sponsors include Creekside Animal Clinic, Central Animal Hospital, Healthy Spot Pet Nutrition and Supply, Fun 4 All Pet Resort, and Kiss FM.

For more information, go to www.spca.bc.ca/vernonwalk.