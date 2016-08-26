Interior adoption services offered

The Adoptive Families Association of B.C. has hired a new adoption support co-ordinator for the Interior region.

Sarah Gibson brings several years of experience with adoption to the position, including being an adoptive parent herself.

“I look forward to getting to know families, and supporting them through all stages of being an adoptive family,” she said.

Adoption support co-ordinators bring a variety of family supports to local communities, including one-on-one support, information sessions, workshops, support groups, and family events for adoptive families, waiting adoptive parents, and people considering adoption.

“The ability to provide adoption support that is sensitive to the needs of kids and families at the community level is important to ensure families stay strong as they grow together,” said Gibson.

Families can reach Gibson at sgibson@bcadoption.com or 778-789-5713 about the program services they’d like to see in their area.

Since 1977, AFABC has helped find families for children and also provided programs that support the adoption community.

For more information, go to www.bcadoption.com/support