NONA earns IPE charity recognition

The North Okanagan Neurological Association Child Development Centre has been named the 2016 charity of choice by the Interior Provincial Exhibition.

The 117th annual fair runs Aug. 31 to Sept. 4 in Armstrong.

“This recognition will go a long way to creating awareness about the need for a new facility in the North Okanagan to serve the growing number of children and youth with special needs and in particular those on the autism spectrum,” said Helen Armstrong, NONA executive director.

The charity is raising $1.6 million to build a 9,800-square-foot facility, which will double the number of therapy rooms, and include a multi-faceted gymnasium, the Kal Rotary Kitchen, and a third floor that will be leased to a complementary service provider to help pay operating costs.

As the IPE’s charity of choice, NONA will receive the proceeds from the Best Seat in the House auction and from the 50/50 draw at the rodeo final Sunday night.

NONA will also have its clubhouse float in the parade Sept. 3.

“We are asking families and businesses in the North Okanagan to support this capital campaign which will meet the region’s needs for years to come,” said Ian Laidlaw, NONA campaign chairperson.

“NONA serves more than 700 families each year, and everyone probably knows someone who has benefitted from NONA’s services. We hope the community will support us through donations as construction has started and every dollar counts.”

To donate or for more information about the clubhouse, go to http://buildtheclubhouse.com.