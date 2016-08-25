Community cooks for North Westside department

North Westside residents have rallied around their fire department.

More than $16,200 was raised during the annual community barbecue for the North Westside Firefighters Society.

“On behalf of all of the men and women of the department, we thank everyone from the area who came out to have a good time with their friends and neighbours while contributing to the society’s largest fundraiser of the year,” said Jason Satterthwaite, fire chief.

“Firefighters Shawn Barnes, Val Zimmer and their enthusiastic team deserve a huge vote of thanks for their outstanding work in organizing every aspect of this fun and profitable event. Activities like this, and our weekly driver training, get our firefighters out into the community, often handing out stickers to youngsters and giving them tours of our trucks.”

The society uses the funds to purchase equipment for the department as well as for a $1,000 scholarship for members of the department who are considering a professional emergency services career and wish to further their education.

Last year, funds raised by the society were used to purchase a high-volume monitor nozzle, four CPR training dolls and 10 pairs of forestry boots.