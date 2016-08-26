Safe homes sought for kids

The Okanagan Boys and Girls Club wants to ensure there is a safe place for youth to live.

Young people in our community need a caring and loving environment to be placed in while arrangements can be made to find a long-term solution.

The Okanagan Boys and Girls Clubs is making a plea to its communities to provide a safe place for kids to belong.

“Some of these children and youth needing homes have exceptional medical or behavioural needs that require experienced caregivers,” reads a OBGC release. “Each young person comes into foster care for many different reasons but they all need a safe and loving home.”

Anyone looking for a way to make a difference in the lives of young people in our community is wanted.

“There are children and youth in our community waiting for a place to temporarily call home and we are hoping local adults consider becoming new emergency placement foster families.”

Adults willing to accept children and youth into their homes on a short term basis are being sought. The Boys and Girls Clubs work directly with the Ministry for Children and Family Development to recruit, screen and support families willing to provide a safe place for children zero to 18 years of age who need a safe, secure home for emergency placement. The homes must have at least one caregiver at home at all times. They must be flexible, willing to work with other families and professionals and be on call as needed.

Here are five reasons you may want to join the OBGC team......

1. You believe that youth deserve a chance to live in a stable home, with caring role models, where they have an opportunity to grow into their potential

2. You know that growing up isn’t easy, and youth make mistakes along the way

3. You want to support youth as they overcome barriers: “I feel personally gratified being able to be a small cog in the team wheel that strives to help these youth” – current program caregiver

4. You are interested in people: “It is never a dull job” – current program caregiver

5. You are looking to become part of a team: “The team that I work with is very supportive and dedicated to the well-being of youth” – current program caregiver

If you think you may be interested in providing housing, support, and a second chance to a young person who is involved in the criminal justice program, contact Sarah MacKinnon at smackinnon@boysandgirlsclubs.ca or 250-868-8541. Ext. 210. or Marilyn at eps@boysandgirlsclubs.ca