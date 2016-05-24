Tragically Hip show a success

Organizers On Ouch, Trevor Perepolkin and Akbal Mund take in the crowd at the The Tragically Hip live stream party at the Vernon Curling Club.

The celebration of The Tragically Hip’s nationally broadcast final stop on their Man Machine Poem tour continues.

In Vernon, a livestream screening of the Aug. 20 concert at the Vernon Curling Club raised $2,000 for Gord Downie’s Sunnybrook Foundation and about $6,500 for the North Okanagan Neurological Association’s Build the Clubhouse campaign.

“The event was a huge success, due in large part to all of the people that put their hand up to volunteer in helping me with all kinds of things,” said event organizer Trevor Perepolkin.

“To all that donated to the silent auction, what great community support, we really appreciate it.”