DVA celebrating Shop Local Day

Lois McCabe is ready for Shop Local Day in downtown Vernon Sept. 3.

Visit downtown Vernon on Shop Local Day to take advantage of a customer appreciation celebration.

The event takes place Sept. 3.

“Shop Local Day gives you a perfect opportunity to do some back to school shopping,” said Lara Konkin, with the Downtown Vernon Association.

“Many of the businesses downtown will be offering some amazing deals and some will even be giving away some awesome swag. Join us as you reacquaint yourself with the downtown merchants and enjoy the various cafes, boutiques, gift shops and businesses downtown Vernon has to offer.”

Angelique Geelkerken, from Cento Wear, looks forward to Shop Local Day.

“There is free parking, amazing deals and it feels like a downtown celebration,” she said.

Bryce Wach, from Okanagan Skate Co., is pleased he decided to set up shop downtown.

“I love the community atmosphere it brings,” he said.

Until Sept. 3 as a Shop Local Day bonus, the DVA is providing opportunities for free downtown dollars.

“When you purchase $25 worth of downtown dollars, you get an extra $5 for free,” said Konkin.

“These downtown dollars can be spent at more than 50 locations and we encourage you and your family to shop local to support your local businesses. Get your downtown dollars at the DVA office.”

For more information, go todowntownvernon.com or call 250-542-5851.