Cycling society hosts popular toonie ride

The North Okanagan Cycling Society’s popular Thursday Night Toonie Rides have wrapped up for the season.

The North Okanagan Cycling Society has wrapped up another season.

Local mountain bikers have logged thousands of miles throughout the summer thanks to the Thursday Night Toonie Ride, a weekly group ride which encourages riders of all abilities and ages to come out and have fun.

The recent grand finale of the group rides for the regular season attracted more than 50 people.

The ride, sponsored by Silver Star Mountain Resort and Vernon Toyota, led riders up the North Okanagan’s newest loop, Beowulf.

Throughout the summer, 18 group rides have been held, attracting between 40 and 70 mountain bikers at each event.

“These group rides have truly become a staple in the community as a fun way to get outside and break up the work week,” said Dudley Coulter, spokesperson for NOCS.

“To my knowledge, no other mountain biking society in B.C. is having this much fun on a weekly basis. There’s no way.”

Coulter also noted that no other community in B.C. has a group ride to this size and scale.

Of course, these group rides would be impossible without the support of Sun Country Cycle, Olympia Cycle and Ski and Skyride.

“These shops have outdone themselves yet again, and their continued support is greatly appreciated,” said Coulter.

Upcoming events for NOCS includes a post-season Thursday Night Toonie Ride sponsored by Predator Ridge, and in October, a Halloween Ghoul Group Ride that the whole family can enjoy.

For more information on NOCS, go to www.okcycling.com.