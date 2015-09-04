IPE parade ready to roll in Armstrong

The Interior Provincial Exhibition parade is Saturday in Armstrong.

Everyone loves a parade.

The annual Interior Provincial Exhibition parade, presented by the Armstrong Spallumcheen-Chamber of Commerce, is set for Saturday at 10 a.m.

This year, it will be Bushels of Fun, celebrating the IPE field and seed division.

More than 90 entries have been accepted to date – community, business, equestrian units, floats, mascots, animal units, vintage vehicles and bands, including the Vancouver Regiment Band.

Viewing area for the parade is along Pleasant Valley Road beginning at Memorial Park through to the corner of Smith Drive and Rosedale Avenue. Take advantage of the green space at Memorial Park or along Pleasant Valley Road across from Armstrong Collison and Armstrong Bottle Depot.

Access into downtown Armstrong will be very limited during the parade.

Visitors are asked to be in town before road closures begin at 9:30 a.m.

Coming to town after 9:30 a.m.? Use the alternate routes via Otter Lake or Lansdowne roads.

The IPE entry gates open at 7:30 a.m. Come early, get a parking spot, enjoy breakfast at one of the local eateries then watch the parade before heading to the fair.

For more information contact the Armstrong-Spallumcheen Chamber of Commerce at 546-8155 or e-mail staff@aschamber.com.