Paddle fest ready for Kalamalka Lake

The seventh annual Kalamalka Classic Standup Paddleboard Festival runs Friday to Sunday at Kal Beach in Coldstream. The event is the largest of its kind in Canada.

Paddlers are ready to hit the water.

The seventh annual Kalamalka Classic Standup Paddleboard Festival runs from Friday to Sunday at Kal Beach in Coldstream.

“The Kal Classic serves as a gathering for all levels and ages of paddlers from across the country and the Pacific Northwest,” said Kevin O’Brien, with the Kalavida Surf Shop.

“The festival has now become the largest of its kind in Canada and features events for the whole family. It’s a true celebration of all the good things that SUP has to offer and serves as a fundraiser to protect Kalamalka Lake.”

To kick off the festival, the Society for the Protection of Kalamalka Lake invites all human-powered watercraft to join the Spirit Paddle Friday. The group gathers at 5:30 p.m., with a 6 p.m. start.

On Saturday, there is the Rail Trail Recreational Race, the WikiHolo with a Le Mans-Style beach start, the KeikiHolo for all kids 13 years and under, and the new Mega SUP Team Relay.

Sunday’s marquee event is the seventh annual Kalamalka Crossing, a 10 mile trek across the full length of Kalamalka Lake from Oyama to Kal Beach.

“Do it for the exercise, for the challenge or race it to beat the clock,” said O’Brien.

The event is endorsed by Tourism Vernon and sponsored by Kalavida Surf Shop, Starboard, Twin Fish, Original Joe’s and Tree Brewing, with additional support from Vernon Toyota, Werner Paddles, Reef, Quiksilver and Dakine.

Proceeds from the event are donated to the Society for the Protection of Kalamalka Lake.

“Their efforts help preserve the health of Vernon’s drinking water and create awareness for our amazing lake,” said O’Brien.

“Kalavida has raised more than $6,000 through the festival.”

For more information or to register, go to www.kalamalkaclassic.com.