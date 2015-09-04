Dog-gone fun at Predator Ridge

Bob Scott shares his golf cart with Bonnie during Predator Ridge Resort’s first pet-friendly tournament Sunday.

Tails were wagging as Predator Ridge’s first pet-friendly golf tournament hit the links.

“We had 40 people and 27 dogs sign up,” said Cameron Craig, director of golf.

The dogs and their owners enjoyed an afternoon of golfing, smooching their pooches, and treats.

The resort is pet-friendly Sundays after 4 p.m., but last Sunday was special as Predator Ridge celebrates its 25th anniversary.

“We’ve exceeded our expectations,” said Craig, who also is the owner of Cooper, a Labrador/pitbull cross.

Predator Ridge residents Bob and Marilyn Scott have been bringing their cocker spaniel/poodle mix Bonnie to golf on Sundays for years.

“She’s a very serious golfer, we wouldn’t miss it” said Marilyn.

“She loves being out on the course,” said Bob.

The B.C. SPCA was also on the course, bringing awareness to their cause.

Volunteers Vicki Merke and Maureen Richmond showed off their dogs, who were both adopted from the SPCA.

“We’ve been having some great conversations, and learning about other people’s dogs,” said Merke, owner of Mick, a pitbull/Labrador mix.

Richmond has had shih tzu-mix Peetra since June.