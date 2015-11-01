Life in space on agenda

Jamie Matthews will speak about life on other planets Sept. 26 in Vernon.

Evidence is mounting that life-supporting planets may be more commonplace in the galaxy than previously thought.

Astronomer Jaymie Matthews will speak at Vernon’s Okanagan College Sept. 26 to describe his efforts to spy on planets around other stars that might be homes for aliens.

“The first step in finding abodes for life is to find planets in the habitable zones of their stars, whose surface temperatures would allow liquid water,” said Matthews.

“These are known as Goldilocks Worlds — not too hot, not too cold, but just right for life as we know it. We live in a revolutionary era for the understanding of the origin and evolution of planets, including our own Earth.”

Matthews’ presentation will take place at 7:30 p.m. The talk launches the 10th season of the Science in Society Speaker Series presented by Okanagan College and the Okanagan Science Centre.

Matthews is a professor of astrophysics at the University of B.C.

He leads the Microvariability and Oscillations of Stars mission — Canada’s first space telescope.

Admission to the lecture is $7 in advance or $10 at the door. For advance tickets call the Okanagan Science Centre at 250-545-3644. For more information, visit okanagansisss.wordpress.com.

The Science in Society Speaker Series is sponsored by the Vernon Atrium Hotel, Starbucks, Save on Foods, and The Morning Star.