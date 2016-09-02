Roots 'n Brews on tap

Local food and beverages will be featured at the sixth annual Roots ‘n Brews Harvest Celebration Saturday, Sept. 17.

The popular event, hosted by the Food Action Society of the North Okanagan (FASNO) takes place Sept. 17 at the Vernon Atrium Hotel starting at 4:30 p.m.

“We are so appreciative of the ongoing outstanding community support we have each year for this major fundraiser for FASNO,” said president Juris Vinters.

“It is thanks to the generosity of the local producers, chefs, sponsors and donors that this event is one of the premier dining experiences of the year in Vernon.”

The evening begins with the melodic sounds of Chipko Jones, a local calypso/roots/reggae band, a complimentary tasting hour showcasing local wine, spirits, beverage and food producers, followed by an impressive four-course meal prepared by top local chefs who generously donate their time: Matthew Tardiff (Vernon Atrium Hotel), Kyla MacAulay and Michelle Moseley (Gumtree Catering) and Kristina Sidorczuk (Eatology & Cracked Pepper Catering).

Beverage producers offering their products this year include: Okanagan Spirits, Marten Brew Pub, Recline Ridge Winery, Summerhill Winery, Crannog Ales, Honeymoon Meadery at Planet Bee, Organic Tea Grannies, Wildcraft Forest Teas, GiggleBerries and more.

David Beaudoin, cheese expert with the Dairy Farmers of Canada, will share his excitement and knowledge of making, tasting and enjoying Canadian cheeses.

“Be prepared for an exciting, mouth-watering, culinary experience,” said Brenda Firth, event coordinator.

Manfred Harter will be serenading guests with the sounds of his classical guitar.

The evening also includes a silent auction showcasing local artists and businesses; a special tribute presentation to local food producers and sponsors; fun games and prizes and the night ends with dancing to the beat of Chipko Jones.

“It’s a great opportunity to enjoy an amazing dining experience, learn more about local food producers and connect with others who share a passion for food security in our community,” said Vinters.

Tickets are $65 each and are available through Ticketseller.ca (or by phone 250-549-7469). They can also be purchased at Eatology, The Bean Scene, The Vernon Atrium Hotel or at local Farmer’s Markets.

Key sponsors for Roots ‘n Brews include Vernon Atrium Hotel, Nature’s Fare Markets, Kal Tire, Paradigm Naturopathic Medicine, Community Futures and Sun-FM as well as all local participating food and beverage producers and contributors to our silent auction.

“The night also would not be possible without the support of an enthusiastic group of volunteers,” said Firth.

Watch the Roots ‘n Brews events page on Facebook for event details, information on the sponsors and donors and for a growing list of silent auction items: www.facebook.com/Foodactionsociety/

If you would like more information on Roots ‘n Brews Harvest Celebration please contact Firth at 250-308-1126 or email Brenda.firth17@gmail.com.