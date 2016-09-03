Credit union gives local groups a hand

Interior Savings Credit Union is seeking local groups to help during the Day of Difference Oct. 20. Last year, employees helped serve meals at the Upper Room Mission.

Interior Savings Credit Union is looking for volunteer opportunities for 500 employees.

This Oct. 20, on International Credit Union Day, Interior Savings is once again celebrating its annual Day of Difference, a day to recognize those making a difference in their community.

As part of the event, Interior Savings’ credit union and insurance branches will close early and 500 employees will fan out across 14 communities in the Interior to assist local organizations.

“As a locally-based cooperative, our success is tied to the success of our communities,” said Kathy Conway, Interior Savings chief executive officer.

“Day of Difference is our way of saying thanks to the non-profits and volunteers who give their time and their hearts to help build brighter futures, right here at home.”

Interior Savings is looking for organizations in need of volunteers from 2:30 to 5 p.m. Oct. 20. They’re willing to do most anything: yard work, painting, envelope-stuffing, meal prep, or general chores.

Interested organizations are asked to e-mail cjohnson@interiorsavings.com by Sept. 16, and include details on what the project is and how many volunteers are needed.

Though Interior Savings may not be able to accommodate all the requests received, all organizations will be informed by Sept. 30.