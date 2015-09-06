SuperWalk supports Parkinson's

Colleen Vollan is preparing for the Sept. 10 Parkinson SuperWalk at Polson Park with help from granddaughters Skye and Summer Martens. To register visit http://bit.ly/SuperWalkBC or call 1-800-668-3330.

This September, family, friends and co-workers are teaming up for Parkinson SuperWalk to support the more than 13,300 British Columbians living with Parkinson’s disease.

In Vernon, the event takes place Sept. 10 at 10:30 a.m. at Polson Park.

Among those that will be participating in Vernon is Colleen Vollan, who was diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease in 2013.

The news had not entirely come as a surprise as her younger sister Rendy had exhibited some of the same symptoms before her diagnosis at the age of 52.

Despite the challenges Colleen has been faced with, she maintains an active lifestyle through skiing, snowshoeing, walking, yoga and cycling. She credits her sister as her inspiration.

“Rendy’s positive attitude is one to be admired. Her contributions to the PD community, including acting as a volunteer support group leader, have motivated me to persevere,” said Vollan.

Parkinson Society B.C. is committed to helping those affected by Parkinson’s disease live well. Funding has been directed towards Parkinson’s specific exercise programming in communities across the province.

“The programs and services offered by the society are essential,” said Jean Blake, PSBC chief executive officer.

“The positive feedback we have received from the attendees of our educational sessions has often times indicated that the information shared was life altering. This is frequently the case with our communication and swallow seminars, which help to combat the loss of voice and reduce swallowing issues that are symptoms of the disease.”

PSBC receives no government funding.

“The society relies entirely on the generous donations of individuals and corporations to provide their programs and services,” said Blake.

“As the largest fundraiser of the year, Parkinson SuperWalk is integral to PSBC’s operations.”

To donate, or to register for the event, go to http://bit.ly/SuperWalkBC or call 1-800-668-3330.