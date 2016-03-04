Community rallies for family

Erica and Gary Baker are thankful for community support since Gary collapsed on the soccer field. He is recovering from a brain aneurysm.

The burger and beer fundraiser for Gary Baker and his family was a huge success, raising nearly $30,000 in one night.

The fundraiser was held on the Enderby volunteer fightfigher’s 46th birthday, Aug. 27, and all 300 burgers sold out, said Vernon Mayor Akbal Mund.

Baker is currently in Vancouver General Hospital, recovering from a brain aneurysm he suffered after collapsing during a Capri Insurance Men’s Soccer League soccer match, Aug. 1 in Vernon.

Mund plays on the Camels team with Baker, the team raised $8,500 alone.

“It was a great night for the family,” he said.

The silent auction was a big part of the night, with the biggest item being a helicopter ride donated by A&W.

Signed hockey jerseys and home-made fishing knives were also big ticket items.

Curtis Lazar’s jersey, of the Ottawa Senators, fetched for $300 in the live auction.

A&W donated the burgers while Okanagan Spring donated the beer.

“It’s great to see people in Vernon that care,” he said.

A few members of the Kelowna Cantinas also came to the event, raising $400 for Baker.

“It’s great to be involved with team sports, word gets around,” said Mund.

Vernon Toyota raised $5,000 and other local businesses participated in the event.

The firefighters of Enderby and Salmon Arm were in attendance, and the Vernon fire fighting department donated to the cause.

Baker has been through two surgeries but also has the community rallying behind him with a GoFundMe page.

His wife, Erica, is a student at Okanagan College in Kelowna and Baker goes to college in Salmon Arm.

They have four daughters.