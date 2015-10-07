  • Connect with Us

Community

Pumpkin festival takes root

The 16th annual Harvest Pumpkin Festival will be held in Armstrong Oct. 8. - photo submitted
The 16th annual Harvest Pumpkin Festival will be held in Armstrong Oct. 8.
— image credit: photo submitted
  • by  Staff Writer - Vernon Morning Star
  • posted Sep 7, 2016 at 6:00 AM

Planning is underway for the 16th annual Harvest Pumpkin Festival.

The Armstrong-Spallumcheen Chamber of Commerce has vendor spaces available for Family Day Oct. 8 at the fairgrounds.

“Demonstrations and hands-on activities will be given priority,” said Patti Nonan, executive director.

“Those interested in a space or having questions, contact Carol 250-546-8155 or staff@aschamber.com.”

The chamber of commerce sponsors the Harvest Pumpkin Festival in partnership with Heritage Canada, Valley First, the Armstrong-Spallumcheen Arts Council Society, Armstrong Regional Co-op, VantageOne and the Royal Canadian Legion.

“Family Day is a fun-filled day for families with lawn tractor races,  scarecrow building, the Great Pumpkin Launch, a petting zoo, rutabaga bowling and more,” said Noonan.

Admission is free and donations of non-perishable goods for the local food bank are encouraged. For more information, contact 250-546-8155.

 

We encourage an open exchange of ideas on this story's topic, but we ask you to follow our guidelines for respecting community standards. Personal attacks, inappropriate language, and off-topic comments may be removed, and comment privileges revoked, per our Terms of Use. Please see our FAQ if you have questions or concerns about using Facebook to comment.

You might like ...

Community Events, September 2016

Add an Event