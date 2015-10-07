Pumpkin festival takes root

The 16th annual Harvest Pumpkin Festival will be held in Armstrong Oct. 8.

Planning is underway for the 16th annual Harvest Pumpkin Festival.

The Armstrong-Spallumcheen Chamber of Commerce has vendor spaces available for Family Day Oct. 8 at the fairgrounds.

“Demonstrations and hands-on activities will be given priority,” said Patti Nonan, executive director.

“Those interested in a space or having questions, contact Carol 250-546-8155 or staff@aschamber.com.”

The chamber of commerce sponsors the Harvest Pumpkin Festival in partnership with Heritage Canada, Valley First, the Armstrong-Spallumcheen Arts Council Society, Armstrong Regional Co-op, VantageOne and the Royal Canadian Legion.

“Family Day is a fun-filled day for families with lawn tractor races, scarecrow building, the Great Pumpkin Launch, a petting zoo, rutabaga bowling and more,” said Noonan.

Admission is free and donations of non-perishable goods for the local food bank are encouraged. For more information, contact 250-546-8155.