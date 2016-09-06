Kingfisher history captured

Joan Cowan (left), Jean Clark, Judy Fischer and Diane Hatt have been capturing the history of the Kingfisher area.

JACKIE PEARASE

Special to The Morning Star

A four-year project to tell the history of Kingfisher heads to print this spring.

The book, Flowing Through Time: Stories of Kingfisher and Mabel Lake, includes stories, articles and photographs covering the community’s history from settlement to the present.

“It has stories about the early settlement of the area to stories from people who came here four years ago,” said Joan Cowan, editor and member of the Kingfisher History Committee.

“It is a balanced history of the community’s events, its organizations and the people who have lived here.”

Cowan, Judy Fischer, Diane Hatt and Jean Clark formed the committee that sought stories from past and present residents. They used the community newsletter, social media and three potluck dinners to generate interest in the book.

The book has stories on 130 families, plus articles on an array of topics, including the Mabel Lake Resort, the school, community hall, forestry and Hunter’s Range.

The Kingfisher History Committee took on the project without grants and has worked on the book since 2011. It is designed by Graphic Rabbit and Kettle Valley Graphics will print the book in the spring.

Pre-sales are now underway to ensure costs can be paid and to determine the number of books to be printed.

The book is $25 and can be purchased at the Kingfisher Farmers’ Market until Wednesday, events at Kingfisher Hall or by contacting Judy Fischer at judy.fischer@shaw.ca or 250-838-0025.