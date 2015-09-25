Vikings invade Fintry Fall Fair

Úlfhéðnar, a group of Viking re-enactors, will be at the Fintry Fall Fair Sept. 18.

The Vikings are coming to the Fintry Fall Fair.

Come and celebrate autumn on the grounds of the manor house Sept. 18 and be transported back to the ninth to 10th centuries with Úlfhéðnar, a group of historical re-enactors who portray the life of a roving Viking war band.

“Learn about the Viking way of life through family-friendly, unscripted combat, shield wall demonstrations, archery competitions, and much more,” said Tracy Satin, with the Friends of Fintry Provincial Park.

“Úlfhéðnar creates a realistic fun learning environment where friends, family, and spectators can all be participants.”

There will also be arts, crafts, fresh farm produce and a variety of foods available for purchase along with entertainment by Bradley Ulmer and Dale Zeich with Roy Lysholt. Don’t miss the Kalamalka Pipe Band at 11 a.m.

“Bring the whole family as there will be something for everyone,” said Satin.

The fair runs from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Entry to the fall fair is by donation and tours of the manor house cost $5 per adult (no charge for Friends of Fintry members and school-age children).

Fintry Provincial Park is 49 kilometres south of Vernon on Westside Road.

For more information, contact caballero@shaw.ca or go to www.fintry.ca.