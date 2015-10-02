Telus to showcase home of the future

Telus is bringing the home of the future to Vernon to demonstrate the potential of its fibre optic network and offer a preview of what will be possible when homes are connected at the speed of light.

The Future Home showcases some of the technology available today and provides a sneak peek at smart-home innovations on the horizon.

The Future Home will be located at the Village Green Centre parking lot and will be open to local residents Saturday to Wednesday, from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily.

All Future Home visitors will have the opportunity to enter a Telus contest where they will have a chance to win a prize pack, courtesy of Samsung, which includes a 55-inch Samsung UHD LED Smart TV (retail value $1,600), a Samsung Galaxy Tab S2 LTE 9.7 (retail value $600) and a Samsung Galaxy S7 edge (retail value $850).

No purchase is necessary.

Telus collaborated with technology leaders including Samsung, Nokia, and Withings to envision the Future Home and bring the near-term possibilities enabled by dramatically faster Internet speeds to life.

The 560-square-foot Future Home is a concept home built to simulate a small condo.

It offers an immersive technology experience that demonstrates how technology will make lives safer, healthier and more efficient than ever before.

The arrival of the Future Home follows Telus’ recent announcement that it is investing $35 million in Vernon, Coldstream and the Regional District of North Okanagan to connect local homes and businesses to the Telus PureFibre network.