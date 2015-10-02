Cops for Kids participants ready to roll

Cops For Kids helps children with medical challenges.

Two riders from Vernon-North Okanagan make up part of the 28 riders and seven support people from RCMP and supporting enforcement agencies within the South East District that will embark on the 15th annual Cops for Kids Ride today.

Const. Nicolas Reimann and detachment transcriptionist Denise McMahon from Vernon-North Okanagan, are part of the ride that will take riders and staff across the southeastern corner of B.C. to raise awareness and essential funds for children in medical, physical or traumatic crisis.

The ride starts and ends in Kelowna.

During their 10-day fundraising journey, Cops for Kids riders will cycle into 18 different communities across southeastern B.C. – including Vernon Sept. 17, with riders expected to arrive at Swan Lake Nurseryland at 3 p.m. – facing some challenging terrain and possible inclement weather conditions along the way.

The route includes the assent and decent of two mountains passes: the Anarchist Mountain and the Paulson summit.

These encounters will remind each rider of the challenges that some children – the Little Ambassadors – face on a daily basis and it will serve to keep them focused to complete their journey to help better the lives of these children.

Funds raised from this event fund specific items required by children facing illness, disability or traumatic crisis.

Along their route, they’ll be greeted by local dignitaries and their Little Ambassadors who receive funding from the annual fundraiser.

,Members of the public are encouraged to meet with the team for a photo at their stops in each community.

“We’re seeing families in tough situations when tragedy strikes their family,” said Gail Harrison, Cops For Kids president.

“A family can’t plan for a crisis, so it’s important that Cops for Kids can be there financially when they need us most.”

Cops for Kids is grateful for the generosity shown by all communities within the region.

“Our riders join us from detachments throughout the South East District, and they’ve each raised a minimum of $2,000 through various fundraising efforts in their own community,” said ride captain Julio Krenz.

“We’ve got great corporate sponsors, individual donors and service clubs who help us raise the essential funds we need.”

During the ride, local community groups, restaurants, and hotels generously extend their hospitality to the riders and staff.

Donations are graciously accepted at any time.

To follow the team along its journey, or to make a donation, visit the website at www.copsforkids.org.