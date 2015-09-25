Recovery Day Okanagan set for Polson Park

North Okanagan residents are urged to celebrate the victory over addiction.

Recovery Day Okanagan will be held Sept. 24 from noon to 4 p.m. at Polson Park.

“This event aims to promote awareness, education and pride in recovery,” said Lisa Anderson, one of the organizers.

“Recovery Day Okanagan will provide a venue to break down the stigmas of silence and to create an environment of celebration.”

This will be Vernon’s second year hosting the event.

“We have a multitude of vendors with recovery information, including local support groups such as John Howard Society, Vernon Treatment Centre and Upper Room Mission,” said Anderson.

“This year we are excited to host a screening of The Anonymous People, a documentary about the 23.5 million Americans living in long-term recovery from addiction to alcohol and other drugs. This film shines a light on the personal and societal value of recovery and features moving stories of people who are public about what their lives are like now that they are no longer using alcohol or other drugs.”

The first showing of the film will be at the Upper Room Mission Sept. 20 at 1 p.m and the second is at Trinity United Church Sept. 22 at 7 p.m.

Recovery Day Sept. 24 is family-friendly.

“The day will include speakers, testimonials, a barbecue by donation, a bouncy fun castle for the kids, and live music by Vernon’s very own Feet First,” said Anderson.