Popular breakfast benefits United Way

Sylvia Arneson, of the United Way, and Glenn Benischek, CEO of VantageOne Credit Union, get ready for the annual United Way Drive-Thru Breakfast from 6 a.m. to 9 a.m. Sept. 22 at the Vernon Atrium Hotel.

Breakfast can help make a real difference in North Okanagan, Columbia and Shuswap communities.

Join Vernon royalty, dignitaries and like-minded community members for the 16th annual United Way Drive Thru Breakfast Sept. 22 from 6 a.m. to 9 a.m. at the Vernon Atrium Hotel and Conference Centre.

Last year, United Way sold 800 breakfast bags, raising $9,218 to support the United Way North Okanagan Columbia Shuswap’s community fund and local initiatives addressing social issues affecting its communities.

“For 2016, we are aiming to surpass that amount and introduce a corporate challenge component to our Drive-Thru Breakfast,” said Linda Yule, executive director of United Way North Okanagan Columbia Shuswap.

Telus Communications has stepped up and partnered with United Way NOCS, and has been the first to initiate the corporate challenge by giving a donation.

“The Telus team in Vernon and across B.C. is passionate about giving back where they live and work,” said Steve Jenkins, Telus general manager – Interior South.

“We couldn’t be more excited to partner with the United Way for this fun initiative that supports such an important cause.”

This year, United Way has an incredible 24 sponsors supporting the Drive-Thru Breakfast, many of which return year after year.

“Our many sponsors make this annual event a success,” said Yule.

Along with the sponsors, United Way also has countless volunteers that help pack and hand out breakfast bags.

“Our volunteers are the reason why the breakfast runs so smoothly,” said Yule. “The community, sponsors and volunteers really support this event and we couldn’t do it every year without each and every one of them.”

United Way North Okanagan Columbia Shuswap has been supporting its communities since 1961, engaging individuals, communities, and corporate partners in supporting its vision of a healthy, caring, inclusive community.

United Way supports children of all ages in its communities so that they can reach their full potential, believes those living in poverty deserve opportunities to build a better life, and wants people to be healthy, and the communities to be the best they can be.