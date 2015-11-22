Auction helps families

Getting ready for the annual Kal Tire Christmas Fundraising Society’s annual used car auction Wednesday are Garry Molitwenik (left), society president, Kent Hough, of Vernon Chrysler Dodge, Colin Foord, of Kal Tire, and Tim Proctor and Dan Loewen, of Vernon Chrysler Dodge.

Buy a car, help a family at Christmas.

The Kal Tire Christmas Fundraising Society is hosting its annual Buy a Used Car Auction Wednesday at 6 p.m. at Dodds Auction (3311 28th Ave.) in downtown Vernon.

“This event allows us to help 24 families at Christmas time,” said Garry Molitwenik, society president.

It’s an auction of used autos donated by Kal Tire, Bannister GM, Watkin Motors, Vernon Chrysler Dodge and Vernon Toyota.

Capri Insurance donates their licence registration fee and Dodds Auction waives their fee for the event.

Bob Woodman of Dodds is the auctioneer.

Sunshine Autographics does sign removal for free and The Morning Star has donated advertising for the event.

“It is 100 per cent a donation event,” said Molitwenik

Vehicles available during the auction will include safe, street-worthy cars, trucks and vans.