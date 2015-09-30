Local blood donor earns honour

Peter Baumeister will be honoured Monday in Ottawa at Canadian Blood Services.

Inspiration to giving life for Vernon’s Peter Baumeister comes from his mom, Lynn-Ann, a retired nurse.

Baumeister, a graduate of Vernon Secondary School, will be honoured Monday in Ottawa at Canadian Blood Services’ Honouring Our Lifeblood event, which celebrates individuals and organizations from across Canada for their dedication and commitment to Canada’s blood supply, stem cell network and transplant systems.

Baumeister is being recognized for increasing awareness among university students at UBC Okanagan, where he graduated from in 2014, and at Dalhousie University in Halifax, where he completed his Masters of Science in cardiovascular physiology this year.

“One day my mom told me, ‘get in the car, we’re going to donate blood,’ it was as simple as that,” said Baumeister from Ottawa, where’s he’s enjoying a couple of vacation days before Monday’s presentation.

Once at the clinic, Baumeister said it was the “altruistic atmosphere and the kind-hearted staff” that motivated him to continue to use his power to give life.

Working alongside fellow students, Baumeister spearheaded the formation of the UBCO and Dalhousie University Blood Societies.

These societies were formed with the mandate to increase the awareness of the need for blood amongst young, healthy students.

Through the coordination of blood drives, blood typing and self-swabbing events, Baumeister and the Dalhousie Blood Society have worked tirelessly to expand the donor base within Halifax.

A committed blood donor himself, Baumeister advocates a healthy lifestyle through his involvement in long distance running including marathons and triathlons.

Asked what he would say to convince someone else to use their power to give life, Baumeister wouldn’t say anything.

Rather, he’d show people one of Canadian Blood Services’ recipient stories on YouTube.

“Hearing from recipients of blood and blood products is persuasive and powerful,” he said.

As for the honour, Baumeister – and his mom – are quite pleased.

“I’m very grateful and honoured,” he said.

“My mom is thrilled, absolutely.”