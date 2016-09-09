Terry Fox Run nears

Terry Fox Run volunteer Tony Harnett puts signs up around town for the annual event, which takes place at Marshall Field Sept. 18 at 9:45 a.m.

Tony Harnett may have escaped the deadly grip of cancer, but his heart still goes out to all those who continue to battle the disease.

Which is why the Vernon resident and Terry Fox Run volunteer has been hammering the cause around town — quite literally as he puts up lawn signs around town to promote the annual event.

For the senior cancer survivor, it’s an event he takes pride in supporting.

“I’ve been involved since I moved to Vernon six years ago,” said Harnett.

Whether you’re a cancer survivor, a victim, a loved one, a friend or just someone who cares, everyone is invited to the annual Terry Fox Run, which goes Sept. 18 at Marshall Field. Registration opens at 8:45 a.m. for a 9:45 start.

Participants can run, walk, blade or bike at the fun event while raising funds for cancer research.

The non-competitive event brings people together as individuals, families and groups to raise money for cancer research in Terry’s name. It is a day of celebrating Terry’s legacy and helping to keep alive his dream of finding a cure.

For people like Harnett, it’s an annual event worth getting behind.

“Some of these signs have been used for several years. The organizers cleverly send us little stickers to change the date each year.

“They will also send a special red T-shirt to a cancer survivor. I wear mine proudly every year.”