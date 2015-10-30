IPE compost program a hit

Silver Star Elementary students collect food waste at the Interior Provincial Exhibition.

A composting program at this year’s Interior Provincial Exhibition was a success.

Almost 7,000 pounds of organic waste was collected during the five-day fair in Armstrong by 52 students from Silver Star Elementary.

“We were so excited to have so much help this year,” said Keli Westgate, of Spa Hills Compost.

“The kids were all easily trained in what to sort from bins, how to help vendors and what to say to the public when asked what they were doing.”

Each food vendor was given a small compostable bag-lined caddy which was refreshed every hour or as needed by the students. Volunteers also worked a main waste area by the food court where they would help the public find the right bin for their waste as well as pulling paper towel from the bathroom and paper plates from the garbage bins.

“Everyone visiting the fair this year was not only curious about it, but very supportive of our efforts to reduce waste,” said Yvonne Paulson, IPE general manager.

The waste will be turned into soil-enriching compost.

“This initiative just makes sense in an agricultural area,” said Westgate.