RANCH TALES: Buffalo Bill a true celebrity

Buffalo Bill Cody was one of the most famous people on the planet in the late 1880s and early 1990s.

William F. Cody, more famously known as Buffalo Bill, was born in Iowa Territory but grew up in his father’s hometown in Upper Canada, later Ontario.

After his father’s death, he became a rider for the Pony Express at age 14. Later, he served as a civilian scout to the U.S. Army during the Indian Wars, receiving the Medal of Honor from the U.S. government. He received his nickname when he had a contract to supply Kansas Pacific Railroad workers with buffalo meat.

In 1869, Ned Buntline, well-known American publisher and writer, met Cody on a train after he had participated in a battle against the Sioux and Cheyenne. Fascinated with Cody’s character and history, Buntline featured him in a dime novel, Buffalo Bill, King of the Bordermen, published by the New York Weekly. By the time of his death in 1917, Buffalo Bill had been featured as the central character in nearly 2,000 dime novels and had become one of the symbols of the wild west that captivated the imagination of city-bound children and adults alike.

Cody at first was a reluctant actor in a play entitled Scouts of the Prairie, which featured himself along with “Texas Jack” Omohundro and James Butler “Wild Bill” Hickok, other dime novel heroes.

The play was panned by critics, but well-received by audiences and Cody began to enjoy the spotlight. In 1883, he started his own open-air show, Buffalo Bill’s Wild West, which toured the country like a circus. It displayed re-enactments of episodes from the west such as the riding of the Pony Express, Indian attacks on wagon trains, and stagecoach robberies. The show also highlighted the cowboy as the representative of western life although the cowboy was seldom shown handling cattle. Roping and sharpshooting were standard parts of the show and visitors were exposed to many authentic western personalities. For example, Sitting Bull appeared and Cody’s headline performers were well known in their own right. People like Annie Oakley and her husband Frank Butler put on shooting exhibitions, along with the likes of Gabriel Dumont, the famous Canadian Metis, who had fought with Louis Riel.

In 1893, the title was changed to Buffalo Bill’s Wild West and Congress of Rough Riders of the World.

The majority of the shows ended with an act recreating an attack on a settler’s cabin, in which Cody would ride in with an entourage of cowboys on horseback to defend a settler and his family from a band of Indians also on horseback.

After touring North America, in 1887, he took the show to Britain in celebration of the Jubilee year of Queen Victoria. The show was staged in London before going on to Birmingham and then Salford, near Manchester, where it stayed for five months. In 1889, the show toured Europe and in 1890, he met Pope Leo XIII. He set up an exhibition near the Chicago World’s Fair of 1893, which greatly contributed to his popularity.

By the time the show closed in 1913, Buffalo Bill was considered one of the most recognizable celebrities on earth and the myth of the cowboy was firmly established.

