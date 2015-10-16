Armstrong school prepares for Greek adventure

Armstrong's Pleasant Valley Secondary School is organizing a trip to the Mediterranean.

Armstrong’s Pleasant Valley Secondary School is planning its third trip to Italy and Greece.

The trip will take place during spring break 2017.

A student/parent meeting for all interested individuals will take place Sept. 25 at 2 p.m. in the PVSS library.

“The trip is open to all North Okanagan students currently in Grade 9, 10, 11 and 12,” said PVSS counsellor Paul Britton.

The school went on this trip in 2011 and 2013 and was so popular that it’s being offered again.

The excursion is put on by EF Tours, which has been in business for more than 40 years.

“By signing up early, parents/students can make monthly payments to ease the cost,” said Britton.

Any student/parent can go to www.eftours.ca and view the ancient Mediterranean which is #1820602HP.

“This is an amazing trip that culminates with a four-day cruise of the Greek islands,” said Britton.

The trip is limited to 25 students and 20 have registered already.

Any interested parents/students can contact Britton at 250-546-3111 ext. 206 for more information.