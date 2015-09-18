Burger boosts Kindale

Vernon Mayor Akbal Mund enjoys a burger at last year’s charity barbecue for the Kindale Developmental Association. This year’s event is Sunday from noon to 3 p.m. at Lake City Casino and Match Eatery and Public House.

Burgers fresh off the grill and live entertainment are on the menu this weekend as Kindale Developmental Association hosts its fourth annual Lake City Casino Charity Barbecue.

“Lake City Casino is excited to be hosting this event again, it warms my heart to help them make wishes, hopes and dreams come true for people in our community and giving back is very important to everyone involved with Lake City Casino,” said Ryan Doherty, general manager.

Lake City Casino and Match Eatery and Public House in Vernon invite everyone to the annual fundraiser Sunday from noon to 3 p.m.

All donations will be entered to win gift cards from Match and for the adults, there will be U-Spin.

Cindy Masters, Kindale development officer, says the close to $25,000 raised by the charity barbecue in the past three years goes a long way towards helping people.

“Proceeds from the first two years assisted in the wheelchair adaptability of a bus that Kindale uses to transport people throughout the community,” she said.

“Don’t miss your chance to enjoy great food, live entertainment thanks to Shawn Lightfoot and support a great cause because together we do make a difference.”

For more information, visit www.kindale.net, or follow Kindale on Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest or Instagram.