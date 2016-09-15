- Home
Smile Cookies provide sweet support for North Okanagan health care
Cristine Magday (left) and Rukhsana Majeed share a smile as they promote the Tim Hortons Smile Cookie Campaign, raising money for the Vernon Jubilee Hospital Foundation.
North Okanagan residents can get a sweet treat and help local health care.
The Tim Hortons Smile Cookie Campaign is underway and the campaign raises money for the Vernon Jubilee Hospital Foundation.
Smile Cookies are on sale at North Okanagan Tim Hortons until Sunday, and the full $1 goes to the foundation.
