Electoral reform, voting options on the table

North Okanagan residents can provide input on possible changes to the federal electoral system.
North Okanagan residents can provide input on possible changes to the federal electoral system.
— image credit: Morning Star file photo
  • by  Staff Writer - Vernon Morning Star
  • North Okanagan posted Sep 16, 2016 at 10:00 AM

North Okanagan-Shuswap residents can have their say on possible changes to the country’s electoral system.

The local Liberal riding association will hold a series of sessions to raise awareness about potential reform to how federal elections occur.

“There is more to this discussion than choosing an electoral system,” said Karen Angove, North Okanagan-Shuswap Liberal vice-president.

“Electronic voting, online voting , mandatory voting and changing the voting age are all being considered.”

Sessions will be held Monday at Vernon’s Schubert Centre at 7 p.m., Wednesday at Armstrong’s Wild Oak Restaurant at 4:30 p.m., Sept. 28 at the Falkland Seniors Hall at 7 p.m. and Oct. 5 at Enderby’s Cliffs Bistro at 2 p.m.

The Liberals promised in the 2015 election that it would be the last election to use the first-past-the–post (FPTP) system.

On June 7, an all-party committee was established on electoral reform and it will present a report to Parliament Dec 1.

A summary from the North Okanagan-Shuswap meetings will be forwarded to the special committee.

“These meetings will not be proposing a favoured system of voting or presenting a partisan position, but will explain the different methods,” said Angove.

“Electoral reform should fundamentally shape our democracy as one that inspires Canadians to find common ground, pursue consensus and encourage inclusive participation.”

Additional dates and locations are being planned by organizers.

As they are added information can be found at www.northokanaganshuswapliberal.ca or for information, contact Angove at 250-832-7571

Anyone interested in electoral reform,  can go to www.canada.ca/en/campaign/electoral-reform.html

 

 

