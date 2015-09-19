Golf tournament revs up fund

Thomas Percy, with the Spallumcheen Golf and Country Club, watches Jennifer Winship, of Vernon Nissan, shoot the Moonshot ball launcher at the 14th hole during the Vernon Auto Dealers charity golf tournament.

Fun in the Sun lived up to its name.

More than 90 golfers enjoyed a sunny day for golfing at the 24th annual New Car Dealers of Vernon Fun in the Sun Charity Golf Tournament Sept. 11 at the Spallumcheen Golf and Country Club.

The golfers raised $14,182 to be split between the Okanagan Rail Trial and the Upper Room Mission’s Healthy Start Program.

“We are all passionate about the rail trail for our community, and helping kids who need to eat so they can potentially do better at school was such an easy choice,” said Pat Loehndorf, of Bannister Honda and president of the New Car Dealers Association of Vernon.

There was a three-way tie for first place with a score of 11 under par, but Team Bannister GM players Chris Beaton, Dave Jones, Stacey Restiaux and Scott Young clinched it after the tie-breaking rules were applied.

The Morning Star foursome of Ian Jensen, Claus Larsen and Rick and Barb Methot came in second, ahead of the Baron Insurance quartet of Ian Laidlaw, Brock Penner, Todd Doyle and Premen Heng.