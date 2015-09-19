- Home
Golf tournament revs up fund
Fun in the Sun lived up to its name.
More than 90 golfers enjoyed a sunny day for golfing at the 24th annual New Car Dealers of Vernon Fun in the Sun Charity Golf Tournament Sept. 11 at the Spallumcheen Golf and Country Club.
The golfers raised $14,182 to be split between the Okanagan Rail Trial and the Upper Room Mission’s Healthy Start Program.
“We are all passionate about the rail trail for our community, and helping kids who need to eat so they can potentially do better at school was such an easy choice,” said Pat Loehndorf, of Bannister Honda and president of the New Car Dealers Association of Vernon.
There was a three-way tie for first place with a score of 11 under par, but Team Bannister GM players Chris Beaton, Dave Jones, Stacey Restiaux and Scott Young clinched it after the tie-breaking rules were applied.
The Morning Star foursome of Ian Jensen, Claus Larsen and Rick and Barb Methot came in second, ahead of the Baron Insurance quartet of Ian Laidlaw, Brock Penner, Todd Doyle and Premen Heng.
With a time of 33.76 seconds, the speed hole was taken by Bannister Honda 1, comprised of Ray Clarke, Don Hodgin, Loehndorf and Jason Tissington.
Anne Haight was one of 12 who managed to chip a ball into the boat and make it stick and was the lucky winner of the draw for the wine fridge.
John Van Dyke was the victor in the putting contest.
Closest to the pin winners, in no particular order, were Ray Clarke, Marty Steele, Jay Wilkinson, Brittany Bing, Don Hodgin, Mark Fergus, Ron Van Kampen, Heng and Restiaux.
Daniel Haylow, with a little assistance from a large ball cannon, was the winner of the Moonshot Golf KP.
Ladies longest drive was taken by Corinne McWhinney and the men’s went to Doyle.
The straightest shooter of the day was Nancy Cheenis.
Since no one actually hit the glass in the “Hit the Windshield” Contest, the lucky winners of the two prize draw were Young and Barb Methot.
The members of the New Car Dealers Association of Vernon would like to thank all of their donors from the hole sponsors and the players to the auction and door prize contributors.
“This event and the funds it is able to provide to the community would not be possible without your tremendous support,” said Loehndorf.
The eight dealerships that make up the New Car Dealers Association of Vernon are Bannister GM, Bannister Honda, Hilltop Subaru,Vernon Nissan,Vernon Hyundai, Vernon Toyota,Vernon Volkswagen, Watkin Motors Ford.