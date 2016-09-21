Lavington races gone to the dogs

The Whippet Club of B.C. will hold its lure course trials this weekend (Sept. 24 and 25) on Langford Road.

There will be some dog-gone fun in Lavington.

The lure course trial show is a qualifying event for whippets gathering credits towards the 2017 versatility award.

Roll-call is Saturday at 9 a.m. for coursing official classes and singles and at 1:30 p.m. for for puppies. Then at 3 p.m., there is the fun run.

“Our fun run is for well behaved dogs of all makes and models,” said Verena von Eichborn, one of the organizers. “They would have to be registered by 2 p.m. at the latest.”

To register for the fun run, call 250-260-3109 or email eichbornshuse@telus.net. The registration fee is $5 per dog. Other activities will also be taking place on site.

“We have the jam and jelly sale again as a fund raiser for the whippet club,” said von Eichborn.

To get to the course, follow the signs posted from Highway 6. For more information, go to whippetclubofbc.ca