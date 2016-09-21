  • Connect with Us

Community

Lavington races gone to the dogs

The Whippet Club of B.C. will hold its lure course trials this weekend (Sept. 24 and 25) on Langford Road. - Morning Star File Photo
The Whippet Club of B.C. will hold its lure course trials this weekend (Sept. 24 and 25) on Langford Road.
— image credit: Morning Star File Photo
  • Lavington posted Sep 21, 2016 at 12:00 PM

There will be some dog-gone fun in Lavington.

The Whippet Club of B.C. will hold its lure course trials this weekend (Sept. 24 and 25) on Langford Road.

The lure course trial show is a qualifying event for whippets gathering credits towards the 2017 versatility award.

Roll-call is Saturday at 9 a.m. for coursing official classes and singles and at 1:30 p.m. for for puppies. Then at 3 p.m., there is the fun run.

“Our fun run is for well behaved dogs of all makes and models,” said Verena von Eichborn, one of the organizers. “They would have to be registered by 2 p.m. at the latest.”

To register for the fun run, call 250-260-3109 or email eichbornshuse@telus.net. The registration fee is $5 per dog. Other activities will also be taking place on site.

“We have the jam and jelly sale again as a fund raiser for the whippet club,” said von Eichborn.

To get to the course, follow the signs posted from Highway 6. For more information, go to whippetclubofbc.ca

 

We encourage an open exchange of ideas on this story's topic, but we ask you to follow our guidelines for respecting community standards. Personal attacks, inappropriate language, and off-topic comments may be removed, and comment privileges revoked, per our Terms of Use. Please see our FAQ if you have questions or concerns about using Facebook to comment.

You might like ...

Community Events, September 2016

Add an Event