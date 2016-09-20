Silver Star revved for motocross event

Owen Tuk McKill, 13, practises for the Motorcycle Hare Scramble and Enduro-Cross at Silver Star Mountain Resort this weekend.

A new motocross event is about to debut at Silver Star Mountain Resort.

The Motorcycle Hare Scramble and Enduro-Cross takes place Friday through Sunday and it’s expected to draw 200 riders.

“It is a spectator friendly event for anybody wanting to see some of the best off-road riders in the west,” said Andrew Christiansen, organizer.

A hare scramble is a form of off-road motorcycle racing that varies in distance and time, with the riders completing multiple laps around a marked course through wooded or other rugged natural terrain. The 25-kilometre Enduro-Cross course, built specifically for this event, incorporates various elements of off-road riding, including rocks, boulders, logs, and obstacles (like giant tires). The Enduro-Cross Head to Head taking place Saturday at 1 p.m. and will have a $1,000 payout.

There will also be a demonstration by Australian trials rider Sam King noon Saturday. King is an Australian junior champion, expert trials rider and he placed third in the Canadian National Trials Championships.

Starting on Friday, Beta Canada will be onsite showcasing its 2017 models and offering the opportunity for the public to demo bikes on a section of the race loop. On Saturday, there is a family fun ride between 10 a.m. and noon.

View the entire schedule at skisilverstar.com

“I hope this will become an annual event that grows year over year,” said Christiansen. “Spectating at the event is free of charge and the public is invited to come up to and watch the events happening over the weekend.”